Suspicious Car Fires Erupt In Port Chester: Police Investigating

Authorities in Westchester are investigating several car fires that have since been deemed suspicious. 

The first of the car fires erupted at the corner of Washington Street and Westchester Avenue in Port Chester. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The fires happened in Port Chester on Saturday, July 8 around 3:45 a.m., when firefighters responded to the corner of Washington Street and Westchester Avenue to fight the first of the blazes. 

According to the Port Chester Fire Department, a few minutes after arriving at this location to battle the flames, another car fire began on New Broad Street. 

A total of four vehicles were involved in the fires, which are now under investigation by the Port Chester Police Department. 

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or lives in the area and may have video of the incidents is asked to call police at 914-939-6332 and ask for Detective Carriero. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 



