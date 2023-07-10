Suspicious Car Fires Erupt In Port Chester: Police Investigating

The fires happened in Port Chester on Saturday, July 8 around 3:45 a.m., when firefighters responded to the corner of Washington Street and Westchester Avenue to fight the first of the blazes.

According to the Port Chester Fire Department, a few minutes after arriving at this location to battle the flames, another car fire began on New Broad Street.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the fires, which are now under investigation by the Port Chester Police Department.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or lives in the area and may have video of the incidents is asked to call police at 914-939-6332 and ask for Detective Carriero.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

