Scammers Posing As Court Officials, Claiming Victims Owe Parking Ticket Fines In Port Chester

The scam was detailed in an announcement by the Port Chester Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to the department, victims of the scheme have reported being called by someone claiming that they owe several thousand dollars in parking ticket fines to the Port Chester Courts.

The victims are then offered a "plea deal" in which they can pay several hundred dollars by money order as soon as possible to avoid paying all of their "fines."

Some of these victims have visited the court and have learned they were never issued any violations in Port Chester, police said.

The department said that the court would never call residents about any plea deal and that anyone who receives such a call should contact the court before sending any funds.

The department is now investigating the scam. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

