Retired Detective Who Served In Port Chester For 25 Years Dies

Keith Dooley of Little River, South Carolina, who served as a detective with the Port Chester Police Department for 25 years, died on Monday, Feb. 5 at the age of 71, according to his obituary.

Born in 1952, Dooley graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains in 1970 and joined the Air Force before eventually beginning a career in law enforcement with Port Chester Police.

He remained with the department for 25 years and was recognized several times for his contributions, his obituary said.

After retiring, Dooley moved to North Carolina and then South Carolina with his wife, Christina, where they enjoyed their "hard-earned relaxation," according to his obituary.

"Keith was quick to smile, slow to anger, and always willing to help those around him. He will be deeply missed," Dooley's obituary read.

In a post on social media, Port Chester Police memorialized Dooley and asked the village for their support.

"Please keep the Dooley Family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the department wrote.

A memorial service for Dooley will be held in New York at a later date, his obituary said.

Dooley's full obituary can be read by clicking here.

