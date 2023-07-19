Port Chester Native Daniel M. Bochicchio Was Golfer, Bowler, Radio Host, Successful Sales Rep

Daniel was retired from General Foods, Phillip Morris, and Kraft after 30 years, having worked his way up from the mail room to the National Sales Representative.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, dancing, and gambling, and hosting his radio show with his friends, “Old School Throwbacks” that broadcast on WLCB 101.5.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janina Bochicchio; his children Serena (Kevin) Skakel, Fallon (Justin Lorenzen) Bochicchio, Kirsten (Zach Muehlfelt) Bochicchio, and Daniel (Shelly Williams) Bochicchio; his grandchildren Brendin, Aiden, Nathan, Avalynn, Grayson, Lillian, and Violet; his sister-in-law Kathleen “Kem” Ellen Bochicchio; and his nieces Kerry Bochicchio, Daniele (Mike) Marcone, and Caitlin (Tim) Casscles. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rocco Bochicchio.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday July 22, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Strang Funeral Chapel, which is located at 410 E. Belvidere Road in Grayslake, IL.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle at 6401 Gages Lake Rd. in Gurnee, IL, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more information, please call (847) 223-8122 or visit Strang Funeral Chapel.

