Robbery Suspect On Loose After Threatening Store Clerk, Stealing Cash In Port Chester

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole cash from a Westchester gas station after forcing the clerk into a rear room.

The incident happened early on Thursday morning, March 2, around 3:45 a.m., when an unknown man entered a Shell gas station in Port Chester on Boston Post Road (US Route 1), according to Port Chester Police.

The suspect then forced his way behind the counter, stole cash from the register, and forced the clerk into a rear stockroom before leaving the store on foot in an unknown direction.

The man did not display a weapon but threatened to harm the clerk before fleeing the scene, police said. The amount of money he stole was not specified.

Police described the suspect as wearing a hooded blue jacket, mask, jeans, and work boots.

Detectives are currently working to find any available footage of the incident to identify the suspect. Anyone who lives near the gas station or was near the scene during the incident with a video of the robbery is asked to call police at 914-939-6332.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

