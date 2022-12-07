Contact Us
Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester
Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester

Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Port Chester on South Main Street (Route 1).
A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police. 

After arriving, officers began to make conversation with the man to distract him, while other officers entered the empty building and made their way up to the floor where he was located. These officers were then able to grab the man and bring him back inside the building, where the man then fought back against his rescuers, authorities said. 

Despite the resistance from the man, police were able to secure him and take him to a hospital in the area, according to police.

Port Chester Police's Mobile Crisis Response Team will follow up to make sure the man receives the proper treatment that he needs, authorities said. 

"Once again PCPD members went above and beyond in the course of their duty to help a person in distress. Good job by all! Great example of teamwork at work. It is our hope that this individual gets the help they need," police said. 

