Police Looking For Man Who Stole Cell Phone From Parked Car In Port Chester

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who they say stole a cell phone from a parked car in Westchester County.

On Friday, Oct. 28 around 9:15 a.m., a man stole the phone from a car parked in Port Chester on lower King Street (Route 120A), according to police.

The stolen cell phone has since been turned off, police said.

In a photo released by police, the man is seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Chester Police at 914-939-6332.

