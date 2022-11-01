Contact Us
Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Westchester
Police & Fire

Police Looking For Man Who Stole Cell Phone From Parked Car In Port Chester

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Police said the suspect stole a cell phone from a parked vehicle in Port Chester on King Street.
Police said the suspect stole a cell phone from a parked vehicle in Port Chester on King Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Port Chester Police

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who they say stole a cell phone from a parked car in Westchester County. 

On Friday, Oct. 28 around 9:15 a.m., a man stole the phone from a car parked in Port Chester on lower King Street (Route 120A), according to police. 

The stolen cell phone has since been turned off, police said. 

In a photo released by police, the man is seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Chester Police at 914-939-6332.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.