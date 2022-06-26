New York State Police Issue Statewide Alert For Wanted Man

New York State Police issued an alert about a 53-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in a robbery that happened last month.
Norman Wilson is wanted in a robbery that happened in an apartment at the Chalkstone Course Apartments in Brewerton, located in Onondaga County, on Wednesday, May 4.
State Police said Wilson is wanted for:
- First-degree robbery
- First-degree unlawful imprisonment
- Fourth-degree conspiracy
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
Police described Wilson as 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities asked anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts to call police at 315-366-6000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.
