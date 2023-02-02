Mother, Son Lose Everything In Port Chester House Fire: Here's How To Help

A mother and son lost who lost all of their belongings in a Westchester County house fire are now seeking help from the community in rebuilding their lives.

The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Soundview Street that had caught on fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

Once arriving at the scene, firefighters saw heavy flames coming out of the home's second-story windows and called for help from surrounding fire departments, including those from Rye Brook, City of Rye, Purchase, and Mamaroneck.

Crews then quickly worked to both put out the blaze and check the house to make sure everyone got out safely. After just over an hour, the fire was completely extinguished.

The cause of the fire was found by the Westchester County Cause & Origin team to be a candle.

Although the mother and son who called the residence home were able to get out safely along with their dog, all of their belongings were lost in the fire. To help rebuild, a GoFundMe page was started by Jennifer Mauro, the girlfriend of Colin Devlin, who lived at the home.

"They are left with the clothes on their backs. Cell phones melted, wallets gone. Every childhood memory gone," Mauro wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "anything would help right now."

