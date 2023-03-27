Flags Flown Half-Mast For Beloved Former Historical Society President From Port Chester

A village in Westchester is flying all flags at half-mast to honor a beloved resident who dedicated her life to public service and helping those most in need.

Flags in Port Chester will be flown at half-mast from sunrise on Monday, March 27 until sunset on Tuesday, March 28 to honor Goldie Solomon, who died in March at the age of 96, Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino announced.

Solomon, who once served as both the president and vice president of the Port Chester Historical Society, was known throughout the village as being an outspoken advocate for first responders and the village's employees.

Always seen dressed in red, white, and blue, Solomon also served as a volunteer nurse at both Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and the former United Hospital in Port Chester.

She was so dedicated to the village that she even ran for mayor twice and for the position of village trustee once, according to Marino.

Marino said that the village's flags would be flown half-mast to honor "her dedication to our village, its people, and its legacy."

"I thank her for choosing Port Chester to be her home," Marino added.

The Port Chester Police Department also commented on Solomon's loss, saying that she "really cared about the village" and calling it "such a loss for Port Chester residents."

