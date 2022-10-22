Park Somewhere Else: Limited Access To Public Playground In Port Chester Until Further Notice

A popular playground in Westchester County will soon have limited access due to construction work.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the parking lot for Abendroth Park in Port Chester will begin to be paved, which could limit or completely block access, according to town officials.

Any visitors will have to park on surrounding streets until further notice in order to visit the park, which features a playground, pavilion area, dog park, and athletic field, officials said.

Officials said the paving work should not take long, as the town's Department of Public Works has already prepared the parking lot for asphalt.

"Don't forget about our other beautiful parks around the village that you can take advantage of as well!" Port Chester officials said.

People who park on surrounding streets are asked to be mindful of local parking restrictions.

