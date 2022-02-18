NY State Trooper Sues Cuomo, Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

A female New York State Police trooper is suing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, his top aide, and her employer for alleged discrimination and retaliation in connection to the sexual harassment scandal that led to his ousting from office.

An unnamed trooper who claimed that Cuomo groped her is suing the former governor, his longtime aide Melissa DeRosa, alleging that he “violated” her and that his top lieutenant helped cover it up.

“Trooper 1” is seeking damages from the two and a declaratory judgment that they both “violated federal, state, and civil laws” in a lawsuit that was filed in the Eastern District of New York.

The New York State Police was also named in the lawsuit.

The suit seeks attorney fees, damages for “severe mental anguish and emotional distress,” and a declaratory judgment that Cuomo, DeRosa, and state police violated civil laws prohibiting sexual harassment.

“As with his other victims, the governor used his physical proximity to Trooper 1 to touch her inappropriately,” the lawsuit alleges.

“He commented on her appearance (‘why don’t you wear a dress?); wanted to kiss her (‘(c)an I kiss you?‘); asked her to find him a girlfriend who could ‘handle pain;’ and steered their conversations towards sex (‘(w)hy would you want to get married? ... your sex drive goes down’),” the suit states.

“The Governor and his enablers have threatened criminal charges against his victims and ethics charges against their attorneys in a blunt – but transparent – effort to dissuade them, including Trooper 1, from seeking to vindicate their legal rights under civil laws that prohibit sexual harassment.”

Allegations against Cuomo from the trooper were first brought up in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo that led to his resignation.

Cuomo told the AG investigators that he would hug the trooper who filed the suit hello, and that he “may have touched her shoulder” though he denied any other allegations.

According to the AG’s report, the state trooper worked in the Protective Services Unit, which is tasked with protecting the governor. It is further alleged that Cuomo had a role in getting her that position by pulling some strings after meeting her at a press conference in New York City.

Cuomo allegedly kissed the trooper, who was assigned to his protective detail, and made suggestive comments toward her, according to the AG’s report.

The former governor was allegedly “flirtatious” and “creepy” with the trooper, she testified, alleging that he kissed her and made comments that made her uncomfortable, the report states.

The lawsuit alleges that DeRosa helped hide his conduct, though lawyers and spokesperson for both she and Cuomo have come out and denied any wrongdoing while calling the report “a fraud.”

It also states that Cuomo and DeRosa attempted to silence the trooper and other women who levied allegations of sexual harassment against the former governor.

Cuomo and his team have vehemently denied any wrongdoing, with the former governor apologizing to his alleged victims “if he ever made them feel uncomfortable.”

He had faced criminal charges that were all dismissed in New York by district attorneys who found the accusers “credible,” but said the evidence was not strong enough to follow through.

