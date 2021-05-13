COVID-19: Westchester County Rolls Out Vaccination Clinics For Teens

Westchester County is ready to welcome a fresh wave of residents seeking the COVID-19 vaccine as the CDC approved it for use in children between the ages of 12 and 15.

This week, the FDA approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in children, followed by the CDC recommending that parents go get their children vaccinated.

Now, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that he is welcoming parents and children to sites set up by the Health Department to vaccinate those that are newly eligible.

Latimer said that the Westchester County Center is now taking patients 12 and up to administer Pfizer vaccines, with walk-ins or appointments accepted with parental consent.

On Thursday, May 13, the first day adolescents were eligible to receive the vaccine, a line could be snaking out of the Westchester County Center with children and parents looking to be the first to get their initial dose of the vaccine.

Those who receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the County Center will be scheduled to receive the second dose to complete the vaccination process approximately three weeks later.

According to Latimer, there are also clinics being set up at schools, including at Westlake High School, which will accept students from Mount Pleasant, Valhalla, and Pleasantville on Friday, May 14.

Latimer also said that “aggressive outreach is being done to reach young people,” including a partnership with the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corp. to vaccinate at Ossining High School, while the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corp. is doing the same there.

As of Thursday, May 13, there have now been 253,290 vaccinations administered at the Westchester County Center, 62,019 at the Yonkers Armory, and 51,956 at Westchester County Department of Health sites, while officials said that Westchester is also ramping up its homebound vaccination program.

A total of 367,265 vaccines have been administered at county sites.

