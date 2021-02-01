COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Hudson Valley Cases By County

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley dropped dramatically as the positive infection rate of those tested for the virus continues to fall.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, a total of 1,082 new COVID-19 cases were reported, though the average seven-day infection rate dropped from 6.23 percent to 6.03 percent over the weekend.

The statewide average is down to 5.09 percent as of Sunday, Jan. 31 after beginning at 5.27 percent on Friday, Jan. 29 as the state distances itself from the holiday season.

Hospitalizations are down slightly, to 933 in the Hudson Valley, representing 0.04 percent of the region's population and approximately 42 percent of hospital beds are still available, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, there are 395 COVID-19 patients in ICU in the Hudson Valley, filling approximately 60 percent of the region's designated beds, while the number of intubations rose slightly.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 484 new (94,698 total);

Dutchess: 173 (19,296);

Orange County: 168 (32,407);

Rockland: 115 (34,704);

Ulster County: 80 (8,858);

Putnam: 46 (7,384);

Sullivan: 16 (4,221);

Total: 1,082 (201,298).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 11 (1,906 total);

Orange: 4 (587);

Dutchess: 2 (357);

Rockland: 1 (651);

Ulster: 1 (210);

Putnam: 0 (81);

Sullivan: 0 (55).

Total: 19 (3,847).

There were 175,038 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 31, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,508 new cases for a 4.86 percent positive infection rate, down from more than six percent earlier in the week.

Twenty-seven-one COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, as the total rose to 8,003 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,500 patients in ICU, and 987 are currently intubated. There were 141 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,410,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.16 million tested. There have been 35,178 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

