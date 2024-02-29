New Update: Threat To Port Chester Middle School Came From Student Inside Building

The threat was received by Port Chester Middle School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, prompting all of the district's schools to go into lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Following an investigation into the threat, it was determined to have come from a phone call placed inside the building. As part of this investigation, police went to every classroom and eventually identified the student who owned the phone used in the call, as well as other students involved in the incident, according to district officials.

All lockdowns were lifted later in the day on Wednesday and normal school activities were resumed.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding, while this matter was thoroughly investigated," district officials said in a statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.