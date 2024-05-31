Partly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Injured Worker Rescued From Scaffolding At Port Chester Construction Site

Thanks to the efforts of firefighters, an injured worker was rescued from a second-story scaffolding at a Westchester construction site. 

The rescue happened at 12 Broad St. in Port Chester.

The rescue happened at 12 Broad St. in Port Chester.

 Photo Credit: Port Chester Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The events leading to the rescue began on Friday, May 31 around 4 p.m., when a worker suffered an injury and became trapped on scaffolding at 12 Broad St. in Port Chester near The Capitol Theater, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

Arriving crews found the injured worker on the second story and quickly worked to place them on a stokes basket before safely lowering them to the ground. 

The worker was successfully brought to ground level and taken to a nearby hospital within a half hour without further incident, the department said. 

to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE