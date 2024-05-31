Injured Worker Rescued From Scaffolding At Port Chester Construction Site

The events leading to the rescue began on Friday, May 31 around 4 p.m., when a worker suffered an injury and became trapped on scaffolding at 12 Broad St. in Port Chester near The Capitol Theater, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

Arriving crews found the injured worker on the second story and quickly worked to place them on a stokes basket before safely lowering them to the ground.

The worker was successfully brought to ground level and taken to a nearby hospital within a half hour without further incident, the department said.

