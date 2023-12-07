Light Snow 35°

ID Released For Mamaroneck Resident Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Port Chester

The identity has been released of a person who was killed after being struck by a train at a station in New York.

The fatal incident happened at Port Chester station, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
by Joe Lombardi & Ben Crnic

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Westchester County when the man trespassing on tracks at the Port Chester station was struck by the Stamford-bound Metro-North  train on Track 3, according to an MTA spokesperson. 

The man struck was later declared dead. 

Early Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, the MTA identified the man as 59-year-old Mamaroneck resident Gabriel Rocael Barrios.

Around 20 passengers who had been on the involved train were safely transferred to another in-service train around 2:45 a.m. In total, the incident caused a delay of around 30 minutes, according to MTA officials. 

