ID Released For Mamaroneck Resident Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Port Chester

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Westchester County when the man trespassing on tracks at the Port Chester station was struck by the Stamford-bound Metro-North train on Track 3, according to an MTA spokesperson.

The man struck was later declared dead.

Early Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, the MTA identified the man as 59-year-old Mamaroneck resident Gabriel Rocael Barrios.

Around 20 passengers who had been on the involved train were safely transferred to another in-service train around 2:45 a.m. In total, the incident caused a delay of around 30 minutes, according to MTA officials.

