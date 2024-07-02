Longtime Port Chester Firefighter, Marine, Navy Veteran Dies: 'An Icon'

Rye Brook resident Raymond Nethercott, the most senior member of the Port Chester Fire Department's Washington Engine & Hose Co. #4, died on Wednesday, June 26 at the age of 92, according to his obituary.

Born and raised in Port Chester, Nethercott graduated from Port Chester High School before going on to serve in the US Navy between 1951 and 1955. Nethercott also served in the Marines, his obituary said.

Once he returned home, Nethercott became a contractor with Pleasantville-based Fairchester Builders until his retirement.

He also served with the Washington Engine & Hose Co. #4, spending 67 years as a member and becoming the company's president.

In a post on social media, the company said Nethercott was known as an "icon."

"He will be missed very much," wrote the Port Chester Fire Department.

Nethercott was more than his public service, though: he was a skilled pitcher for the Washington Engine and Hose softball team for more than five decades and was also "probably the best clam shucker of all time," his obituary said.

Additionally, Nethercott spent much time in the town of Chatham on Cape Cod and enjoyed spending time fishing with his grandchildren and sitting on the beach.

"He was truly one of a kind and will be missed everyday," his obituary read.

Nethercott is survived by his wife, Loretta; his sons, Paul and Wayne; his daughter, Laura; his grandchildren, Griffin, Jordan, Ethan, Tommy, Liam, Andrew, Katherine, Shane, and Kyle; and several other family members.

