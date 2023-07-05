Former Port Chester Police Chief Dies: 'Gentleman In All Aspects'

Lifelong Port Chester resident Zygmont C. Gorski, who once served as Chief of the Port Chester Police Department, died on Saturday, July 1 at the age of 96, according to his obituary.

Born in Port Chester in 1927, Gorski was raised and schooled in the village before joining the US Navy in 1945 and 1946, serving on the USS Benham during World War II.

Upon returning to the US, he joined the Port Chester Police Department in 1950, staying with them for four decades and retiring as Police Chief in 1990.

He also married Marie Ponzo in 1962 and had two children with her, Robert and Lynn.

In a social media post honoring their past chief, the Port Chester Police Department said Gorski was a "gentleman in all aspects," and was "an all-around nice man."

"We send our heartfelt thoughts to his family on his passing," they added.

Gorski is survived by Marie, his two children, his grandchildren, Lauren and Jessica, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours for Gorski will be held on Thursday, July 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Craft Memorial Home, Inc. located in Port Chester at 40 Leicester St.

A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held on Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at the Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church in Greenwich, Connecticut at 84 Sherwood Ave.

