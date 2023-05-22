Flavortown Goes Local: Guy Fieri Films Show At Eatery In Port Chester

Fieri was seen filming an episode of his popular show, "Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives," on Friday afternoon, May 19 at Port Chester's Rinconcito Salvadoreño located at 20 Broad St., village officials said.

The upcoming episode will feature the family-owned Salvadoran eatery, which first opened in Jamaica, Queens, and is known for serving authentic Central-American cuisine such as pupusa, a thick griddle cake filled with pork, chicken, cheese, and other options; grilled chicken with rice, tortillas, and more; Salvadoran-inspired steaks; and a variety of soups.

The restaurant also serves an all-day breakfast with plantains and tortillas and dessert options like flan and Atol de Elote, sweet corn served with a hot milk drink.

It's evident that Fieri picked a good place to film the episode, as Yelp users have left raving reviews of the eatery.

"The best authentic Salvadorian restaurant in Port Chester!" wrote Andressa R. of Roslyn, who added, "For the price and quality of the food you can't get any better!! I would recommend getting the pupusas, chicharron, and skirt steak!"

Elenie S. of Norwalk, Connecticut called the restaurant's pupusas a "must" in her review.

"We ordered bean with cheese and chicharron with cheese. The tamale was also delicious!" she added.

It is not yet clear when the episode featuring Rinconcito Salvadoreño will air. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

