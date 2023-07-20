Father, Personal Fitness Trainer From Port Chester Dies At 36: Leaves Behind 2 Daughters

Lifelong Port Chester resident Lester John Williams, Jr. died on Thursday, July 13 at the age of 36, according to his obituary.

Born in 1986, Williams went to school in Port Chester and graduated from the village's high school in 2004.

He then went on to become a private security officer for high-level clientele in New York City in addition to working as a personal fitness trainer.

An active motorcycle rider who was passionate about fitness and helping people with their workouts, Williams was also dedicated to spending time with his family, including his two daughters, his obituary said.

Williams is survived by his daughters, Lanicia and Brealeigh; his parents, Lester and Mary; his sisters, Sharnice and Sharetta; and numerous other relatives.

A service for Williams will be held on Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Craft Memorial Home in Port Chester at 40 Leicester St. A funeral service will then follow at 1 p.m.

