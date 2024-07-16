Underground Transformer Issue Causes Power Outages, Road Closure In Port Chester

The incident happened on Monday night, July 15, affecting an underground transformer near the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Main Street in Port Chester, village officials announced around 9 p.m.

It caused significant power failures on Westchester, Abendroth, North Main, and South Main streets, reaching beyond Mill Street.

Luckily, Con Edison was able to restore some of the outages by remotely altering their electrical feeds. Still, though, residences on Westchester Avenue, King Street, and parts of Broad Street went without power for most of the night as crews made repairs.

Westchester Avenue was also closed between Broad Street and Main Street during the night.

As of Tuesday, July 16 around 11 a.m., 34 customers remained without power, according to Con Edison.

