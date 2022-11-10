Developer Closes Deal On 203-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Parcel In Port Chester

A major real estate developer has closed on the purchase of a fully-entitled parcel in Westchester County that is planned to be a mix of rental housing, retail space, and community facilities.

The Hudson Companies (Hudson) acquired a parcel in Port Chester located at 27-45 North Main St. (Route 1) and 28 Adee St. that will be developed into 203 mixed-income residential units in addition to commercial space, according to an announcement by the company from Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The future development, which has not yet been named, will feature a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes, nearly 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a new location for Human Development Service of Westchester, a non-profit social services organization, Hudson officials said.

A portion of the 203 new homes will be made affordable for families who make 60 percent of the area's median income, according to Hudson officials.

In addition to housing and commercial space, the development will also feature a fitness center and outdoor courtyards, officials said.

"As we continue to face a housing crisis across the state, now more than ever, we’re focused on expanding our reach in undersupplied markets to deliver quality housing in desirable locations. Through our innovative partnership with two of New York City’s largest pension systems, we’re thrilled to deliver 203 quality homes, retail, and community space to the residents in Port Chester," Hudson Companies Principal Joe Riggs said.

Hudson officials also said they were attracted to Port Chester because of its proximity to public transportation, and the character of the village.

"We were attracted to Port Chester not just by its transit linkages with New York City, White Plains, and Greenwich, but by its vibrancy. Port Chester is home to a diverse community and a wonderful, walkable downtown with numerous food and nightlife options. We see that even outside of the big cities, people are increasingly looking for opportunities to make their homes in places like this," Hudson's Director of Acquisitions Laszlo Syrop said.

It is not yet clear when construction will start, or when the development is estimated to be complete.

