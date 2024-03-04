Bag With Easter Eggs, White Powder Left In Mailbox Prompts Investigation In Port Chester

The Port Chester Police Department began investigating after the suspicious bag was found left in a residential mailbox within the village, the department announced on Saturday, March 2.

After retrieving the package, the department began looking into its origin and eventually identified a vehicle and person of interest.

However, police soon determined that the incident had been a random prank and that no crime had been committed. A close examination of the package also revealed that no harmful or illegal substances were inside.

No further action was taken in connection with the package, police said.

