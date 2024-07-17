5-Story Multifamily Residential Building Coming To Heart Of Port Chester

The 1.44-acre development, to be known as the Station Lofts, will be located in Port Chester at 67 New Broad St.

Developed by global real estate investment manager Hines and Toronto-based real estate investment manager Peakhill Equity Partners, the five-story building will include 180 studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes.

The development will also have three levels of parking including 50 spaces reserved for the public at ground level; a residential lounge with a kitchen and coffee bar; a co-working space; a fitness center; bicycle storage; an outdoor deck with grills; and electric vehicle charging stations.

Those who travel on Metro-North trains may be interested in the site, as it will be only a block away from the Port Chester station.

"Station Lofts will enhance Port Chester’s vibrant community and contribute to the demand for high-quality living options in the area," said Hines Managing Director Grant Jaber, who added, "The project’s proximity to transit and superb access to the surrounding neighborhoods make it an extremely attractive investment for Hines.”

The construction of Station Lofts is expected to begin in early 2025 and be completed by 2027, developers said.

