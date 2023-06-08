Bear Spotted Near Pace University Campus In Pleasantville

The sightings occurred in the village of Pleasantville on Choate Lane near the campus of Pace University, Mount Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi announced on Wednesday, June 7.

In response to the sightings, Fulgenzi warned residents to take the following precautions to avoid attracting the bear again:

Removing bird feeders;

Keeping pet food inside;

Keeping garbage containers inside.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the best actions to take in the event of black bear encounters include making noise to scare bears away, staying calm, and cautiously backing away from the area.

Residents should not run from a bear, approach them, or throw anything at them, according to the DEC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville and receive free news updates.