Update: 2 More People Bit By Rabid Fox In Peekskill Come Forward

In an announcement on Friday, Jan. 19, the Westchester County Department of Health said two more people bitten by the rabid fox, which was killed in Peekskill, came forward and are now under a doctor's care.

The fox was previously reported as biting two residents in Peekskill on Saturday, Jan. 13 before being killed.

Westchester Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said the two other victims alerted health officials of their bites after hearing the fox tested positive for rabies.

"Exposure to rabies when left untreated can lead to death. In this case the two subsequent individuals saw the news reports about the rabid fox and called the Health Department," Amler said, adding, "That one news report and one phone call – quite literally saved their lives."

Anyone else who came in contact with the rabid fox in Peekskill must call the Department of Health at (914) 813-5000. The department will take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To avoid the possibility of being exposed to rabies, residents should avoid contact with all wild animals, especially baby wild animals.

"If you see an animal that is acting aggressively, stay away from it and contact local police immediately. And if you are bitten or scratched, call the Health Department right away," Amler said.

According to officials, rabid animals may either become abnormally aggressive or oddly tame. They may also lose fear of people, become excited, irritable, and look passive and lethargic. Rabid animals also often stagger and froth at the mouth, officials said.

