Rabid Fox Killed After Biting 2 People In Peekskill

The warning came after an incident on Saturday, Jan. 13, when a fox bit two people in Peekskill, according to the Westchester County Department of Health. The exact location of where this happened was not revealed by officials.

The fox has since been killed after testing positive for rabies, health officials said, adding that the two victims, who were together when they were bitten, are now receiving preventive rabies treatment.

Following the incident, health officials warned residents to stay away from any animal showing strange behavior.

"If you see an animal that is acting aggressively, stay away from it and contact local police immediately. And if you are bitten or scratched, call the Health Department right away," said Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler.

According to officials, rabid animals may either become abnormally aggressive or oddly tame. They may also lose fear of people, become excited, irritable, and look passive and lethargic.

Rabid animals also often stagger and froth at the mouth, officials said.

To avoid the chance of being infected by rabies, residents should never approach or have contact with wild or stray animals. Anyone who sees an animal acting strangely should tell local authorities to avoid any possible rabies exposure.

Additionally, residents should keep trashcan lids secure, take down wild bird feeders, and not leave their pet's food outside.

Any bites or contact with an animal suspected of having rabies must be reported to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.