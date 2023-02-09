Contact Us
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area

Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam.

During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license. 

Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. 

Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in these four workers all being charged with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a Class A misdemeanor,

  • Alexandra Chabla, age 30, of Peekskill, employed at Lou’s Corner Store in Cortlandt Manor,
  • Avery Douglas, age 19, of Beacon, employed at Appalachian Market in Garrison,
  • Kelly Soliz, age 19, of Peekskill, employed at ShopRite in Cortlandt,
  • Diana Garcie, age 25, of Peekskill, employed at the Mobil station in Cortlandt Manor.

All four were issued court appearance tickets.

The New York State Police routinely conducts underage drinking enforcement operations throughout the state in an effort to curb alcohol abuse and DWI incidents involving teenagers.

