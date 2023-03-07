Peekskill Duo Face Charges After Shooting Incident In Northern Westchester

Two men face drug charges following a search of their residence that was executed after a shooting incident in Northern Westchester.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, around 3:15 p.m., authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Peekskill that had been related to a non-fatal shooting incident in Cortlandt on Saturday, Jan. 28, state police announced on Tuesday, March 7.

After the search, authorities arrested two Peekskill residents:

Lee Anthony McLeod, age 40, who was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree reckless endangerment;

Dashe Leach, age 34, who was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

McLeod was arraigned and is being held in Westchester County Jail. Leach was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Peekskill City Court on Friday, March 10.

