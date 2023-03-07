Contact Us
Peekskill Daily Voice serves Peekskill, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Peekskill Duo Face Charges After Shooting Incident In Northern Westchester

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Two Peekskill residents face charges after a shooting incident in Cortlandt.
Two Peekskill residents face charges after a shooting incident in Cortlandt. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels

Two men face drug charges following a search of their residence that was executed after a shooting incident in Northern Westchester. 

On Thursday, Feb. 16, around 3:15 p.m., authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Peekskill that had been related to a non-fatal shooting incident in Cortlandt on Saturday, Jan. 28, state police announced on Tuesday, March 7. 

After the search, authorities arrested two Peekskill residents: 

  • Lee Anthony McLeod, age 40, who was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree reckless endangerment; 
  • Dashe Leach, age 34, who was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

McLeod was arraigned and is being held in Westchester County Jail. Leach was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Peekskill City Court on Friday, March 10. 

to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.