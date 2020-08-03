Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Peekskill Daily Voice serves Peekskill, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Peekskill Daily Voice serves Peekskill, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Parents Are Ultimate Decision Makers On Sending Kids Back To School, Cuomo Says
News

Woman Reports Seeing Bigfoot 'Swinging From Tree To Tree' In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hyde Park, east of the Hudson River in Dutchess County.
Hyde Park, east of the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Hudson Valley's lead researcher of Bigfoot says a reported sighting has occurred this summer.

The researcher, Gayle J. Beatty, says she was informed of the sighting on Thursday, July 2 when she received a phone call from a woman in Dutchess County who was working as a landscaper on a property in Hyde Park.

The woman's name is "strictly confidential," as is the precise location of the incident, Beatty said.

The woman described the creature as being approximately 6-foot-7 in height and reddish-brown and said it moved through trees "like a monkey," according to Beatty.

The incident happened after the woman, who had been weeding the garden, was told to dump the weeds down a trail a couple of hundred feet behind the barn, Beatty wrote in a Facebook post.

After dumping the weeds, the wheelbarrow dropped, making a loud noise, the woman said.

 "Suddenly, from approximately 50-feet away, she sees and hears something crashing through the thick vegetation, parting the brush towards her," according to Beatty. 

Beatty said the creature then jumped in the tree above her, leaving the woman in "shock and disbelief," as it began "using its arms to swing from tree to tree moving away from her."

Beatty said she has had several reports from the Hyde Park area over the last few years leading her to believe "there is a clan living there."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Peekskill Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.