Trio Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Peekskill Man

Three men have been indicted by a grand jury in connection to the fatal shooting of a Northern Westchester man.

The three men were arraigned in Westchester County Court on Thursday, Feb. 23 for the murder of 35-year-old Peekskill resident Ricky Brickhouse on Sunday, Jan. 29, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

They are identified as:

Arnold Fernandez, age 19, of Peekskill;

Errick Lowe, age 26, of Cortlandt Manor;

Omar Williams, age 20, of Peekskill.

On the day of the shooting, around 4:20 p.m., Fernandez allegedly fired three shots at Brickhouse in the area of the 100 block of Spring Street, hitting him once in the back.

Brickhouse was then taken to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Peekskill and then to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he later succumbed to his wound.

After the shooting, the three suspects attempted to flee authorities but were quickly found on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh, where they were eventually pulled over and detained.

The men were found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, which authorities believe was the weapon used for the fatal shooting.

All three men were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and Fernandez was charged with second-degree murder.

Following their arraignment, Fernandez and Williams were remanded to jail, while bail was set for Lowe.

Police believe the shooting was not a random incident, as Fernandez and Brickhouse knew each other, Peekskill PD Detective Lieutenant Jack Galusha had said.

