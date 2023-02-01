Fatal Peekskill Shooting Update: 3 Suspects Now In Custody

Three men are now in custody and face charges related to a shooting in Northern Westchester that left one victim dead.

The shooting happened in Peekskill on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 4:15 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Spring Street, where officers found 35-year-old Peekskill resident Ricky Brickhouse with a gunshot wound in his back, Peekskill PD Detective Lieutenant Jack Galusha said.

Life-saving measures were then performed on Brickhouse, who was taken to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital where he died three hours later.

Soon after authorities began investigating the incident, a suspect and their vehicle were identified and quickly located traveling south on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh.

After a short chase, the vehicle was pulled over, and three men were detained without injuries.

The suspects are identified as:

Arnold Fernandez, age 19, of Peekskill;

Errick Lowe, age 26, of Cortlandt Manor;

Omar Williams, age 20, of Peekskill.

Fernandez was charged with second-degree murder, and all three men are charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They were arraigned in Peekskill City Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and have since been held in Westchester County Jail.

Police believe the shooting was not a random incident, as Fernandez and Brickhouse knew each other, Galusha said.

