Service has resumed after a person was struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in Peekskill.

At around 6:45 a.m., Metro-North announced that Hudson Line service has resumed with residual delays of up to 30 minutes.

Information on the person who was struck has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.