Injured Hawk Rescued By State Police Off Taconic State Parkway

A fast-acting New York State Police trooper came to the rescue of an injured hawk in danger on the side of the Taconic State Parkway.

The trooper on patrol in Dutchess County spotted the hawk that was unable to fly on the side of the road in Pleasant Valley this past week.

The trooper was able to safely coerce the hawk into his police cruiser, and with an assist from Deputy Ryan Griffin of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the bird was safely delivered to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation: “hawks obtain prey by still-hunting from perches and scanning the ground below. From courtship to the start of incubation hawks scream a loud ‘kee-yar.’ During the remainder of the year, they are predominantly silent.

In New York, nesting populations for hawks have been found in the Appalachian Plateau, Catskill Peaks, the Delaware, Mongaup and Rensselaer Hills, the Tug Hill Plateau, and the Lake Champlain Valley.

Hawks breed in moist woodlands, riverine forests, the borders of swamps, open pine woods, and similar habitats. Nesting almost always occurs near water, such as a swamp, river, or pond.”

