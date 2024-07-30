New Update: Man Charged With Murder In Caseworker's Death After Attack In Peekskill

Peekskill resident Hasseem Jenkins was arraigned on Tuesday, July 30 in Westchester County Court on murder charges in connection with the death of 56-year-old Maria Coto, who was attacked in May, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office and authorities, on Tuesday, May 14 just after 3 p.m., Jenkins allegedly punched Coto in the face repeatedly while she was conducting home visits on South Street in Peekskill.

He then chased her into a neighbor's apartment and repeatedly kicked her in the head while wearing heavy boots, officials said.

Officers from the Peekskill Police Department later responded to the scene and arrested Jenkins, who allegedly resisted arrest. They also recovered Coto's cell phone from Jenkins' pocket.

As a result of the attack, Coto sustained a brain bleed, brain swelling, and several face fractures. She was placed on a ventilator at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla and remained unconscious until her death on Wednesday, June 19.

Following the attack, Jenkins was originally charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges. However, he is now charged with:

Two counts of second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree burglary;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

First-degree robbery;

Resisting arrest.

Jenkins is being held at Westchester County Jail. His next court date will be Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Following Coto's death, the county has since announced that its Department of Social Services will now offer enhanced security escorts for staff while they conduct community and home visits. The services will be provided on a case-by-case basis by Century Protective Services, Inc.

