New Principal Named At Peekskill Middle School

Donald Peters has been named the new principal of Peekskill Middle School, Peekskill City School District Superintendent David Mauricio announced on Wednesday, May 17.

Mauricio's recommendation of Peters, who was already serving as interim principal at the school, was accepted by the district's school board during their meeting on Tuesday, May 16.

Before serving as the school's interim principal, Peters held the position of assistant principal beginning in July 2021.

He also previously worked as an assistant principal for the New York City Department of Education.

Peters holds a Master of Education from Mercy College as well as a Master in Educational Leadership and Administration from The City College of New York.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science from George Washington University.

"We look forward to Mr. Peter's leadership as Principal, and are excited for all that he will continue to bring to the scholars of PKMS," Mauricio said.

