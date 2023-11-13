Large Amounts Of PCP, Over $80K Found In Peekskill Home, Police Say

The arrest resulted from the execution of a search warrant at a Peekskill residence on Brown Street on Thursday, Nov, 9, Peekskill Police announced.

As a result of the search, a large amount of suspected phencyclidine (PCP) and more than $80,000 in US currency were seized, authorities said, adding that the search was part of an extensive investigation into the sale of PCP in and around Peekskill.

The residence's occupant, Peekskill resident Michael Owens, was taken into custody following the search and charged with:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation into the sale of PCP is still being conducted by Peekskill Police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the department's Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or to email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

