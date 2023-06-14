Hit-Run Suspect At Large: Man Hospitalized After Being Struck In Peekskill

The incident happened on Monday, June 12 around 10 p.m., when a 79-year-old man was hit by a car in the area of the 1000 block of Howard Street in Peekskill, according to Peekskill Police Lt. Adam Renwick.

The vehicle then drove away from the scene before authorities arrived, Renwick said.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment following the incident.

The hit-run is now being investigated by Peekskill Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

