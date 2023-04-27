5-Car Crash Sends 2 Drivers To Hospital In Peekskill, Police Say

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 26 around 6:45 p.m., when Peekskill Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on the 600 block of South Street that involved five vehicles, according to Peekskill PD Lieutenant Adam Renwick.

An investigation into the crash determined that it began when two vehicles collided head-on and then hit three other parked vehicles, Renwick said.

The drivers of the two cars that collided head-on were taken to Hudson Valley Hospital and are now reported to be in stable condition.

No criminal activity is suspected to be involved in the crash.

