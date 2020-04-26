COVID-19: High School Senior From Northern Westchester Joins EMS Front-Line Workers In NYC

A Northern Westchester high school senior is working the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Patrick Baia, who attends Kennedy Catholic High School in Somers, is also working as an EMT in New York City and Yonkers as a member of Empress Emergency Medical Services.

During his hours at work, Baia is transporting many positive COVID-19 patients to the hospital for treatment. He is also helping to staff the Yonkers Medical Evacuation Transport Unit (METU).

The Yonkers Police Department created the METU which provides the department the capability to treat, transport, or temporarily shelter 30 to 40 patients during an emergency.

Baia studied for the NYS Certification for EMT at Phelps Hospital, in Sleepy Hollow, on his own time after school in the evenings during the winter. He became an EMT in February and hit the front lines in Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Mount Vernon.

Baia comes from a family with strong ties to medicine and medical services, said officials with the Kennedy Catholic School.

In addition to working for Empress Ambulance in Yonkers, Baia also volunteers as an EMT for the Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corp, following in the footsteps of his father, Daryn Baia, and grandparents Jim and Lori Baia.

His father is the director of clinical services for Empress Emergency Medical Services and his mother, Erin, is a nurse at the Westchester Medical Center.

Baia is working to become a paramedic upon completion of his studies at the University of New Haven, where he is the recipient of the university’s Presidential Scholarship.

