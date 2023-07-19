Popular Food Truck To Open Restaurant In Ossining

Popular food truck Wanna Empanada will be holding a grand opening event for its physical restaurant location in Ossining at 238 North Highland Ave. on Saturday, July 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Owned by husband and wife Philip and Kenelyn along with Philip's mother, Doreen, the business is already known for selling empanadas with over 70 different savory and sweet fillings, including beef, chicken, cheese, pork, Mexican street corn, jalapeno poppers, shrimp, and even tofu.

The business also encourages customers to share their empanadas with loved ones, calling it a "social food."

The new restaurant's grand opening event will feature a DJ, music by The Landlords, as well as beer and coffee vendors.

In the meantime, customers will still be able to find the business's food truck at events throughout Westchester.

