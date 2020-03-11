This Local Race Seen As Most Heated Amid Focus On Presidential Election

While all eyes will be on the 2020 presidential election, a hotly contested local race is expected to come down to the wire in the Hudson Valley.

The race between one-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Pete Harckham and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino in the 40th Senate District has been a back-and-forth affair, with neither candidate a clear frontrunner.

The 40th district includes parts of Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess counties.

Despite having a sizable lead in registered voters in the district, the seat had long been held by Republicans before Harckham’s victory two years ago.

There are currently 81,351 registered Democratic voters, with 60,454 registered Republican voters, and 55,597 voters with no party affiliation in the 40th District, according to the state Board of Elections, though Putnam and Dutchess both slightly lean Republican.

The race has been contentious at times, with the two candidates trading sometimes personal barbs and debating topics such as bail reform, taxes, gun safety, other reforms and issues.

It is unclear if there will be official election results available, as there is expected to be an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots that need to be counted as many stayed away from the polls due to COVID-19.

