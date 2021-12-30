Sex Offender From Hudson Valley Charged With Failing To Report Address Change

A Level 3 sex offender from the Hudson Valley was busted for allegedly failing to report a change of address.

Othelia Vaturina, age 41, Beekman was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 28, by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

According to Captain John Watterson, detectives recently received information that Vaturian, who is from Broome County, was currently living in Dutchess County.

An investigation found that Vaturina was currently living at the Pine Grove Motel in Beekman, and had been staying in Poughkeepsie as well, without making the required notification, Watterson said.

Vaturina was arrested and charged with failing to register the change in address, which is a Class D Felony.

After being processed, he was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

Anyone with information about Vaturina failing to register or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective David Meyer at 845-486-3778 or dmmeyer@dutchessny.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

All information will be kept confidential.

