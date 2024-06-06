Nancy Lee (Oslund) Angelini, 83, of Ossining

Predeceased by her husband Frank Angelini, she is survived by her daughter Lori Ward; three grandchildren, Francesco, John, and Madison; and sister Ginny McDowell (Jim).

Nancy was formerly employed at the Ossining Union Free School District. She had a lifetime passion for golf and you could often find her playing or watching the sport.

A graveside memorial will be held Saturday, June 8, at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider the American Cancer Society.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.