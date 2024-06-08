Duo Caught With Ghost Gun After Chase At Shopping Center In Ossining

The incident began on Thursday afternoon, June 6 when two Ossining Police officers tried stopping a vehicle on Main Street.

Instead, the car kept going, leading police on a chase that ended up in the parking lot of the Arcadian Shopping Center, the department said on Friday, June 7.

Two men in the car, whose names have not been released, were then arrested. Soon after, officers also found a ghost gun pistol with no serial number, the department added.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, and only the suspects' vehicle was damaged.

"With the illegal firearm now off the streets, those responsible will be held accountable in court," Ossining Police said in a social media post about the incident.

