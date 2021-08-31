Contact Us
Ossining Daily Voice serves Ossining, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Ossining Daily Voice serves Ossining, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley's Infection Rate Stays Above State Average; New Breakdown By County
Business

CVS Expanding In-Store Counseling Pilot Program

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
CVS Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/By WhisperToMe

CVS is expanding a program to offer counseling sessions from mental-health providers in its stores.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company began piloting the program earlier this year at 13 locations.

CVS is now set to expand the program to 34 locations after seeing a high return rate among customers who had a consultation, the news outlet said.

CVS said the counseling sessions take place in a private room in the store.

WSJ reported that a 30-minute counseling session costs $69. It costs $129 for a mental-health assessment.

The news outlet reported that some Walmart Health locations are also beginning to offer in-person counseling sessions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ossining Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.