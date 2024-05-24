Fair 84°

SHARE

Suspicious Man Approaches Boy In Pearl River

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for information after a boy was approached by a man in a blue sedan while in his driveway.

Police are searching for a suspicious man who approached a boy in Pearl River. 

Police are searching for a suspicious man who approached a boy in Pearl River. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 8:50 a.m., Friday, May 24, on South John Street in Pearl River.

According to Lt. Michael Boysa of the Orangetown Police, a 10-year-old boy was in his driveway when a blue sedan pulled up in front of his home.

After a while, the man got out of the car and "abruptly approached," the boy, Boysa said.

The man is described as middle-aged, wearing a blue baseball-style cap and black pants.

Boysa said there was no communication or contact between the two. The boy returned to his backyard, went inside his home, and told a guardian about the situation. 

The vehicle left the scene.

The matter is currently under investigation. If anyone has any information about the incident, please get in touch with the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau at 845-359-3700.

to follow Daily Voice Orangetown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE