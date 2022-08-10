Man Charged After Ghost Guns, Silencers Found In Pearl River Home, Sheriff Says

A Hudson Valley man is facing weapons charges after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of ghost guns and weapon silencers.

Rockland County resident Timothy Lewis, age 42, was arrested and charged following a search of his Pearl River home, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

A Sheriff's Office K9 team searched the residence and located "numerous" illegally-possessed weapons, including ghost guns, along with silencers, Falco reported.

Authorities said Lewis was charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail, according to the announcement.

Authorities said Lewis is also facing federal charges, which are being pursued by the US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case was investigated by the following agencies:

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office

The Rockland County Intelligence Center

The Orangetown Police Department

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The Rockland County Department of Probation

