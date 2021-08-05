Shock Follows Sudden Death Of Popular Children's Musician, 39, Who Performed In Rockland

You could almost hear the sound of hearts breaking as word spread that "Mr. Chris," a popular children's performer at libraries throughout North Jersey and Rockland County, had died suddenly.

Christopher Flynn, 39, of Dumont brought joy to many, strumming his guitar and playing the trombone "much to the delight of children, parents and staff," as a notice Thursday morning from the Bergenfield Public Library put it.

"I am absolutely devastated about this loss," one parent said. "He was such a happy part of my daughter's young life."

"He was just performing this week," another noted.

Flynn, a father of three who operated the Magical Melodies entertainment company, died suddenly at his Ranger Road home on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. No official cause of death was released.

Parents flooded Facebook with words of condolence, recalling how much they and their children loved Flynn's joyful music.

"Mr. Chris" continued to perform live on Facebook and YouTube throughout the COVID pandemic, taking song requests and "providing hours of safe fun for families," as the Bergenfield library noted.

"I’m lost for words," one parent said. "This is just heartbreaking. We went to a few of his shows and loved him and his energy. I was looking forward to enjoying him more as my son grew up. My heart and prayers go out to his wife, children, and family."

In his very last Facebook post on Sunday, Flynn promoted this week's shows at libraries in Allendale, Emerson, Ridgewood, Saddle Brook, Wayne, West Milford, and Pearl River.

His final comment: "If you could look into my heart, this is what you would see. I love these kids more than the entire universe and I love them more with each passing minute!! ❤️❤️❤️"

"Mr. Chris" Flynn Bergenfield Public Library

Flynn's family created a "celebration of life" GoFundMe page: In Loving Memory of Chris Flynn

You can share your memories of "Mr. Chris" by emailing clevine@dailyvoice.com

Christopher Flynn, 39 Magical Melodies

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.